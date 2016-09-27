Calgary students roll up sleeves for Grow Calgary harvest

You’ve never seen a group this excited about a bucket full of potatoes.

On Monday, more than 250 students from Nelson Mandela High School and Prince of Wales Elementary took to the big urban farm, Grow Calgary, to learn the cogs that keep the charitable organization’s labour of love turning, and to help with the fall harvest.

Teacher Cheryl-Lynne Ibbotson said for some students this is a first step outside of their own bubbles. She laughed, explaining one students’ struggle with burs sticking to her pants, and another’s realization that jeans are the ultimate work pants.

“My hope is to encourage them to start volunteering and to see why Grow Calgary is important to us in our city,” Ibbotson said. “I just want to expose them to something outside their community…so they understand what compassionate, caring good global citizens are.”

She added students eagerly brought gloves to get to work.

Students were given a tour of the farm's various station before heading to work. Paul Hughes, with Grow Calgary likes to instill creativity over cash and shows kids the farm’s green houses, earth ship, compost and repurposing areas as an educational aspect of their trip.

Elysa Morin, one of the teachers for the Grade 1 class from Prince of Wales Elementary School, watched as her class learned about the farm’s irrigation system – it’s a small stream surrounded by trees at the back slope of the farm.

“A lot of kids don’t know where their food comes from, so we’re hoping they understand the value of food,” Morin said. She added the students will see their harvested veg through to the Drop In Centre, one of the recipients of Grow Calgary’s bounty.

Volunteers from ATB Financial helped wrangle students as part of the day - they’re newly partnered with the farm to help.