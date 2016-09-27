Many Alberta EMS staff fear college won’t decrease proposed 20% fee hike

About 1,100 emergency first responders are worried the Alberta College of Paramedics (ACP) won’t revert its decision to up membership fees by 20 per cent, after they alleged they were blindsided by the hike.

On Tuesday, the ACP and the paramedic group agreed to hold a special meeting primarily regarding membership fee hikes, which would total about $1 million in new funds.

Cam Heenan, who’s part of the group spearheading the petition, said some members believe the ACP hasn’t been transparent. Heenan said they were told last year there wouldn’t be a fee increase.

The ACP has maintained its rationale behind the hike, saying the college can’t run a deficit, faces higher business costs and sees lower rates of membership.

In early September, Heenan also called on Health Minister Sarah Hoffman to postpone the transition of the ACP from the Health Disciplines Act to the Health Professions Act.

Weeks after Heenan pleaded, the ministry announced that transition.

Though paramedics support the transition, Heenan said he felt disappointed as members wanted to sort out the fee increase and other bylaws before the ACP makes changes “on the fly.”

Becky Donelon, deputy registrar with the ACP, said she understands how members may be fearful of new regulations under the Health Professions Act.

However, she said the role of council and committee is better laid out under the new act.

Minister Hoffman said there are many benefits for paramedics under the Health Professions Act.

“The transition paves the way for a more flexible working environment for paramedics experiencing medical conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder,” Hoffman said.

It allows for better appeal mechanisms when paramedics have registration or discipline decisions against them, Hoffman said, adding it introduces a role for an ombudsman.