Albertans report spike in inability to pay bills and debt: survey

About 60 per cent of Albertans say they’re living within $200 a month of being unable to pay their monthly bills and debt, according a new survey, as Alberta’s consumer debt remains the highest in the country.

On Wednesday, MNP released its Consumer Debt Survey, finding 58 per cent of Albertans say they are living within $200 a month of not being able to pay their bills.

The survey also found 53 per cent are concerned about their current debt levels, up 11 points since February; 35 per cent said they don’t make enough to cover their bills and debt payments, up 14 points; and nearly 40 per cent said they’re concerned that rising interest rates could cause them to declare bankruptcy, up nine points.

More than half of respondents said they regret the amount of debt they’ve incurred, up seven points from February, according to the survey.

The survey is part of MNP’s semi-annual poll that’s designed to track Canadians’ feelings over their debt and their perceptions of being able to pay it back.

Donna Carson, a licensed insolvency trustee with MNP Debt in Calgary, said it’s no surprise the province’s economic downturn has impacted Albertans’ feelings.

What is surprising, though, is the high number of Albertans who say they’re living on the edge, Carson added.