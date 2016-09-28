Americans abroad in Calgary gear up to vote

Anne Ostlund watched the U.S. presidential debate on Sept. 26 for only 20 minutes before changing the channel out of frustration. Which is why Ostlund is registering to vote, even though she has lived in Canada for 20 years and has not voted in the past.

“This particular election is important, there is one candidate I absolutely don’t want to have on the seat,” said Ostlund.

In an effort to stimulate Absentee Voting Week, the U.S. Consulate in Calgary hosted an information session that encouraged Americans living in the city to get information on state-by-state registration and to register to vote.

According to Julia Castillo, Vice Consul of the Consulate, the event strived to give enough lead time before the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline.

“We encourage people to seek information to be informed voters, but our purpose here today is just to make sure that people know that the elections are coming up, how to go about registering to vote from abroad and that they have the resources here available so that they can register,” said Castillo.

The event was comforting for Ostlund, who said the main reason she hadn’t voted in the past was because of little guidance in the process.

“You’re sort of left in the dark,” she said.

Nonetheless, Castillo said feedback is important in helping remind Americans that there are options out there to help but it's important Americans abroad make the effort.

“Go out and vote. No matter where you are, if you are an American citizen, you should register and you should vote,” said Castillo.

Americans abroad can register to vote by filling out a federal post card application, which will get them an absentee ballot to fill out and send back.