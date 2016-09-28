Angel’s Café in Calgary's northwest to move because of power pole

Cathy Jacobs is surprisingly upbeat for someone who has to spend more than $300,000 to move her business 30 feet to the right.



The owner of Angel’s Cappuccino and Ice Cream Café was planning an expansion for her 20th year in business, and that’s where the trouble began.



“We were in fact almost completely through approvals when Enmax – they did a random inspection on that pole and discovered we were too close,” said Jacobs.



Angel’s Café is on city land in the northwest, close to the Harry Boothman Bridge that leads to Edworthy Park.



Now instead of expanding, Jacobs will be building anew in the centre of her parking lot, moving to the new building, and then tearing down the current location to free up more parking.



She said both Enmax and the city have been a great help throughout the process. At first they considered moving the pole at Jacobs’ expense, but after several months determined that was not possible



Enmax spokeswoman Doris Kaufmann Woodcock said it really comes down to a safety issue that has more to do with the power pole’s guywires than it does with the pole itself.



“If anything were to happen to that anchor – the tension that’s holding back tens of thousands of pounds of pressure – it could be very serious,” she said.



Jacobs said the city then worked with her to find another possible location on park land. She said she wanted to stay as close to her current location as possible”



“Visibility is everything – if we lose our location we lose our business,” she said.