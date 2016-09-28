Calgary Soccer Centre to replace worn fields with new turf

It won’t be spongy, but soccer players can kiss the Calgary Soccer Centre’s fraying fields goodbye.

On Tuesday, the City of Calgary said it will begin replacing the artificial turf in the Calgary Soccer Centre’s main building on Sunday.

The new material will make a safer game according to Heather Cowie, manager of recreation for the northeast region with the city.

Cowie said the current turf has reached the end of its lifecycle - about 10 years.

She said it’s worn to the point that you can see a few rips, loose strands and bald spots.

“It’s certainly not as safe as it could be for players,” she said. “Because there will be a consistency, it’ll lend a higher quality sport experience for our users as well.”

Tommy Wheeldon Jr, Foothills Soccer Club technical director, said a safer game for players is always important.

However, he said spongier turf is better, as the new fields won’t be as cushioned as the fields in the Calgary Foothills Soccer Club.

“The spongy turf is better on the body, better on the joints,” he said.”If we’re developing players through the winter season, (the indoor surface) has to be better to replicate the outdoor game.”

Cowie said the new turf was chosen because it’ll have the same consistency that’s currently in the annex.

“The artificial turf has come a long way,” she said. “We would never install anything that wouldn’t be safe or up to standards.”

Cowie said the city also anticipates minimal disturbances for clubs.

Wheeldon Jr said there may be a delay in games, but added it won’t be a major change for the club.

The turf replacement will be completed by Oct.13. The annex and outdoor fields will remain open during the two-week closure for booking and drop-off play.