Naloxone nasal spray next tool in the Calgary police's war on fentanyl

The Calgary Police Service plans to add another tool to their officers' belts in the near future that would help them in the fight against fentanyl.

Tuesday, at the Calgary Police Commission (CPC) monthly meeting, Calgary police chief Roger Chaffin said police agencies across the country, including Calgary, will be arming officers with a naloxone nasal spray.

Naloxone is an antidote that can reverse opioid overdose effects but is usually administered with a needle.

“You wouldn’t just throw them (needles) at police and say start injecting people,” said Chaffin.

He said the nasal spray is a good alternative to needles that would allow CPS members to help overdosing addicts—or utilize themselves should they come in contact with drugs like fentanyl— should an ambulance be too far away.