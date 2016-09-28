Vigil held for slain Calgary Stampeder Mylan Hicks

Vigil for Mylan Hicks

Members of the public and the Calgary Stampeders organization, including many of the players attended a candlelight vigil at McMahon Stadium on Wednesday night for Mylan Hicks, who was killed in a nightclub shooting on Sunday morning.



Hicks, 23, and some of his teammates were at the Marquee Beer Market and Stage in Calgary celebrating the team's win Saturday night against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Police say there was a fight inside the club that later continued and escalated in the parking lot, where Hicks was shot.

Nelson Tony Lugela, 19, is charged with second-degree murder.



Members of the Calgary Stampeders were still upset over Hicks's death at practice Wednesday and were eager to meet with his family.



Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson said president and general manager John Hufnagel was picking up Hicks's parents at the airport Wednesday afternoon.



Team members were planning to meet with Hicks's parents, Renee and Reggie Hill, on Thursday.