Airdrie city council's secrecy cost them good will: expert

Airdrie’s city-owned corporation is above the board according to the province, although one political expert said its private nature did more harm than good. Citizens in Aridrie are angry that a private city-owned corporation came up with plans behind closed doors to redevelop city-owned land and buildings – including city hall and the library – without public consultation. The city has pushed back a council approval date in order for more public consultation to take place. The board of Airdrie Main Street Real Estate Inc. (AMSQ) is comprised of the city councillors and mayor, plus the city manager and the city’s director of finance. Because it’s a private corporation, AMSQ’s operations are not subject to the same rules of transparency as city council. But the board is not out of the ordinary according to Government of Alberta spokeswoman Shannon Greer.

“Another example of a municipally controlled corporation for the purposes of property management and land development is the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation,” said Greer in an email. “The Town of Drumheller also has a similar entity.”



She said the Municipal Governance Act does not prohibit putting council and city staff on the board, although she added the province is currently reviewing that act.



Mount Royal political scientist Lori Williams said the city probably lost a lot of good will with citizens by keeping details out of the public eye.



What people do know is that this organization is involved in creating public space at public cost and that it's governed by public officials, and yet they can’t get more information on it,” said Williams. “It looks like something is being hidden. It looks like something is going on that shouldn’t be going on. And in politics, appearance is extremely important."



She said there are always certain numbers that might need to be private, like leasing arrangements, but the overarching details could be better explained.



“It begins to look very bad,” said Williams.