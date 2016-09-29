Canada Food Guide offering up outdated advice

Take the information in the Canadian Food Guide with a grain of salt, according to Michal Ofer, nutrition consultant and digestive expert at Achieve True Health - and she’s not the only one calling for change.

The latest edition of the Canadian Food Guide was released almost a full decade ago, and Ofer said with new research in the past few years, the understanding of a healthy diet and lifestyle has changed.

“It’s not up to date with current research and current information, and it’s instilling an eating behaviour that is not the foundation of health,” she said.

Other experts, like obesity expert Dr. Yoni Freedhoff have expressed their disapproval of the guide. In a CBC article, he stated the current Guide is “fully broken,” and “a very poor piece of guidance.”

Rebecca Gilman of Health Canada said that the guide is a tool aimed at defining and promoting healthy eating for Canadians. The dietary guidance in the guide underpins many nutrition and health programs across the country in school food guidelines and education initiatives.

Nonetheless, Health Canada is the process of concluding a review of the evidence base for the current guidance, including how the current one is being used by health professionals educators and consumers.

But Ofer said change needs to happen, as the current guide tells Canadians they are going to experience health benefits, that are actually filled with bad principle.

“As a nation, we’re getting fatter and sicker so something is amiss and it’s easy to say it’s personal responsibility and this and that but I think it starts with what we’re taught is healthy,” she said.