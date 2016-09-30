Calgary's Glenbow Museum celebrates 50th anniversary

What will you be doing at 50?



The Glenbow Museum is celebrating the half-century mark in style with an exhibition of 50 artworks that represent the scope and scale of its art collection.



As an homage to the price of admission when the museum opened its doors in 1966, a ticket to Glenbow at 50, which runs from Oct. 1-5, will only cost fifty cents.



Melanie Kjorlien, VP of access collections exhibitions, helped curate the exhibit, which was culled from a collection of over 30,000 pieces.



“It wasn’t easy,” said Kjorlien. “We wanted to show things that people hadn’t seen in a long time.”



The focal point of the showcase will undoubtedly be a painting by Lawren Harris, an original member of the Group of Seven. The iconic oil on canvas piece, titled Algoma Waterfall, dates back to 1925 and sits sleepily at the entrance to the exhibit. Imperial Oil donated the piece just a week before the event.



The collection of 50 pieces was selected on a strict criteria that considered the importance of the artist, national significance of the artwork, and its uniqueness to Calgary.



Kjorlien said that she’s expecting anywhere between 500-1000 people to visit the exhibit each day.