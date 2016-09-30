Calgary group raising concerns about Chinatown consultations

As consultations prepare to wrap up in Chinatown, some members of the community say they have serious problems with the consultation process.

A group calling itself The Chinatown Taskforce is calling into question the transparency and quality of the city’s consultation process on a proposed land use change which could allow for a highrise, and a new Area Redevelopment Plan.

Taskforce member Teresa Woo-Paw said it’s made up of members from more than 30 Chinatown associations as well as residents and business owners.

She raised a number of concerns about the engagement. She said many people who took part were not given background but were instead simply asked broad questions out of context,

“They did not know why these questions were being asked at this point in time or what they were used for,” she said.

She also had concerns about non-residents being consulted at certain pop-up events – and that their opinions might be given the same weight as residents.

Dino Civitarese, senior planner with the City of Calgary, said the city wanted to hear from the people visiting for dim sum, as well as residents

“Our engagement was always intended to hit as many people as possible. We didn’t want to hear just the big voices – they wanted to hear the little voices as well.”

He said the engagement, which included about 26 separate events in phase one, was healthy and helpful for the city.