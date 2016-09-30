CEMA working towards emergency cellphone notification pilot

When over 80 per cent of Canadians have cell phones, the best notification tool when there’s an emergency is right in the palm of their hands.

The Government of Alberta already have an app called Alberta Emergency Alert, which sends out emergency notifications for users who choose to download the application on smart phones. But Calgary’s Emergency Management Association wants to take another step in what they believe could “save lives” and target specific areas.

CEMA looking to create a text-message based emergency notification system to automatically warn people in a certain geographical area of imminent danger.

“More and more people have mobile devices,” said Lauren Harris, manager of CEMA. “This would allow us to identify a target geographical area that could be impacted, or is being impacted, and push a notification to the individuals within that specific area.”

The notification could give users instructions, capturing tourists and people from out of town, and Harris said it has been used in the US to find wanted suspects.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is currently studying whether or not to mandate cellphone companies to offer such a service, in which case text-based warnings would be a Canada-wide service. But results of their consultations aren’t clear yet.

In the meantime, Harris said CEMA hopes to create a proof-of-concept pilot, if an interested cell phone provider comes forward.

Chelsi Ryan, who fled from the fires of Fort McMurray this summer, said a direct and clear message to her phone could have helped during evacuation, which for her, was an information overload.

“I was notified that it was time to leave by the radio,” she said. “The information was so much more fast paced while we were evacuating because everyone was still in Fort McMurray. The hard part with that is some of the information that was coming through social media… wasn't always factual.”

She stayed tuned into Country 93.3, a reliable source, until it stopped broadcasting.

“I went south of town and from there incessantly refreshed Twitter. No amount of information was enough information. I killed my phone battery and laptop repetitively,” Ryan said. “People depending on radio, social media, and phone calls could have been easily notified with a direct message to their phone.”