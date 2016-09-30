Debut Calgary novelist wins W.O. Mitchell award

On the last line of the last page of his last notebook, Eugene Stickland penned the last word in his first novel.

And while that makes for plenty of finalities (and a little luck with compact handwriting), the ending stayed – and the tale earned him the 2016 City of Calgary W.O. Mitchell award for literature.

The City established the award in honour of the Calgary author W.O. Mitchell to recognize the achievement of local authors.

The three-person jury selected Stickland from the shortlist of three, which included Sharon Butala, for ‘Wild Rose,’ and Will Ferguson for, ‘Road Trip Rwanda: A Journey into the Heart of New Africa.’

As a renowned playwright and poet, Stickland’s name is already known around Calgary. He spent 10 years with Alberta Theatre Projects as its playwright in residence, where he wrote ‘Some Assembly Required,’ which earned him a nomination for the Governor General Award.

But, still, his eyes were set steely on this moment.

“It’s always been my first goal to write a novel,” he laughed. “So I say I had a 25-year detour.”

His novel, ‘The Piano Teacher,’ follows the journal entries of an unnamed, un-located narrator. He’s a recluse, “by and large” Stickland noted, but is soon brought back out of hiding when he offers piano lessons to a seven-year-old girl.

Stickland wrote the story in pencil within three journals, largely at Caffe Beano on 17th Avenue. After years of writing about his own musings of the day, it clicked.

“The time had come when I thought, ‘I do it anyway,’” he said. “If I can do it for myself, maybe I can create a work of fiction in the same technique – and it worked.”

Stickland maintains that the story isn’t autobiographical, but a few similarities remain: he began his university career as a piano performance major, and he also taught the piano to a seven-year-old girl.

Before transcribing his hand-written novel to the computer screen, Stickland would play the piano for an hour before he began. And, while it caused him to bash on the keyboard as if the next conjunction was a C Sharp Major, he was able to bring his narrator to life.