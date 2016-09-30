University of Calgary student takes her project from science fair to start-up

Victoria Ross is turning her Grade 9 science project into a multi-million dollar business.

With the help of the Haskayne School of Business, the 20-year-old has created aGRO Systems, a manure management system that could save farmers almost $100,000 a year, by helping them to repurpose waste into fertilizer.

The idea stemmed from wanting to help her father, a farmer who was forced to work two jobs to help the family make ends meet.

“I just wanted to do something that I was going to be passionate about,” said Ross.

It all started five years ago on Ross’ family farm in the small rural community of Westwold, BC.

After noticing that minnows and plants were able to thrive in her pond despite cow droppings in the water, she decided to build a mini-pond in her bedroom using a Rubbermaid container. Ross learned that the plants absorbed the waste and filtered the pond.

That year, her findings earned the agricultural award at the Cariboo-Mainline Regional Science Fair – but the project took on new life years later when she pitched it in her Entrepreneurial Thinking course at the Haskayne School of Business.

Though Ross was worried that people outside of the world of agriculture wouldn’t understand the concept, Houston Peschl, who teaches the course, said that it was an amazing idea.

“She thought it wasn’t glamorous enough, you know, dealing with manure,” said Peschl. “So many entrepreneurs don’t have a clear problem or a clear customer base. Victoria did.”

In her presentation for aGRO Systems, Ross reasoned that traditional practices don’t optimize livestock waste, and with her manure management systems farmers would be able to save about $96,000 a year, with a one-time installation cost of $240,000 for the equipment.

It was good enough for third place at the 2016 RBC Fast Pitch Competition, which included pitches from 100 other teams, and earned her $20,000 in prizes. It was enough to land her in the Summer Incubator Program at the Hunter Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, where she received the resources to further develop the idea.