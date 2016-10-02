2017 Calgary Stampede Indian Princess crowned

All Around Snake Woman - or in English - Savannah Sparvier, 19, is a vision floating around the stage in traditional Siksika First Nation clothing.

She performs a traditional dance in front of a crowd of judges, not yet knowing if she will be the winner of the 2017 Calgary Stampede Indian Princess.

It is only a few moments later she is crowned. Shocked, teary-eyed and thankful, Sparvier accepts.

But for the newly-crowned princess, Sparvier wants to instill a sense of strength into youth to try new things, and most importantly to chase their dreams. Sparvier also said she wants to bridge the gap between aboriginals and non-aboriginals instilling a sense of hope and friendship between the two.

“My wish,” said Sparvier “is to become a teacher, a counselor, a role model and a friend for every girl and woman who is scared to try new things and to step out of her comfort zone.”

Being scared is something Sparvier is all too familiar with. Last year, she competed in the pageant only to lose the crown to Vanessa Stiffarm - the 2016 CS Indian Princess. Sparvier admits she was a scared teenager back then, but after support from her family - especially her mother - she decided to compete again.

“My mom is such a strong, independent woman and I’ve always wanted to become exactly like that,” Sparvier said.

Growing up, Sparvier was raised mostly by her mother. She taught Sparvier traditional values and everything that her grandmother wanted her legacy to follow. Which is one of the reasons Sparvier only dances traditional.

“(My mother) never really liked the contemporary dances of jingle and fancy - that’s something I use to keep my grandmother close to me, and that’s something that my mom loves about why I wanted to dance traditional,” Sparvier said.

Past princess, Stiffarm said that representing First Nations is an incredible honour, and has no doubt Sparvier will fill in the moccasins she leaves behind.

“I just want (Sparvier) to keep pushing forward. Remember your goal, and let that be the reason you keep going,” said Stiffarm.

Becoming a princess

Contestants running for the crown, have a variety of hoops to jump through before they’re even considered - making the pageant one of the most intensive competitions around.

In order to be considered, contestants must be between the ages of 18 - 25, a member of Treaty 7 First Nations, and complete a horsemanship assessment, in additional to several more requirements.

Having the perfect royal wave is another element the girls are judged on.

According to Mackenzi Mitchell of the Calgary Stampede Indian Princess Committee, the intensity of the pageant is to ensure that the woman is able to uphold the duties required and represent Indigenous people positively.