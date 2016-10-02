Alberta NDP committed to climate change plan despite green energy woes in Ontario

The Alberta NDP isn’t worried about its climate change plan, despite the fact that Ontario recently backed away from contracts for wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

Earlier this week, a Ministry of Environment spokesperson said the Alberta government has studied the paths of other jurisdictions, like Ontario, to learn what has and hasn’t worked.

Ontario will cancel contracts that provided up to 1,000 megawatts of power from renewable energy resources.

The Ontario government projected the move would save up to $3.8 billion of the costs projected in the 2013 long-term energy plan, and will keep about $2.45 a month from being added to electricity bills.

Wildrose Energy Critic Leela Aheer said the government can learn a lesson from Ontario backing away from green-energy contracts.

“We’re top notch,” Aheer said. “We should jumping up and down and screaming from the top of the roof, showing the world what we’re actually doing.”

By 2030, the government plans to have 30 per cent of electricity used in Alberta coming from renewable sources such as wind, hydro and solar.

“Details on how the program will operate will be released later this year. The program will be based on recommendations provided to government by the Alberta Electric System Operator,” the government said.

“The operator completed stakeholder consultations earlier this year to help inform its recommendations to government. Government is now working with AESO on detailed program design and remains on target to release details of the program in the coming months.”