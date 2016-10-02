CIBC Run for the Cure raises over $800,000 for breast cancer research

You could have mistaken it for an 80s aerobic class.

But getting physical at the CIBC Run for the Cure, which started and finished at Southcentre Mall on Sunday Morning, meant raising money for a good cause.

According to Bernice Sholten, executive director for the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation, the event had more than 7,500 participants, and raised over $800,000 for breast cancer research. That number is expected to climb as donations roll in over the next couple of days.

“It was a beautiful demonstration of community spirit and support,” said Sholten.

Participants adorned themselves in pink outfits and completed a 1K or 5K circuit. One group of participants, which featured cancer survivors Bonnie McCreedy and Lorie Gordon, were particularly spirited after crossing the finish line.

“It’s just fabulous,” said McCreedy, a two-year survivor of breast cancer. During the race, McCreedy was flanked by her daughter, Heather Erlen.

“The crowds were wild. All of the volunteers had everybody all revved up,” said Erlen. “There’s a big energy and spirit that comes with recovery, and it was definitely felt here today."

Diane Martin, a two-time breast cancer survivor, could certainly attest to that spirit.

Martin battled through surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation after being diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2000 and again in May 2007.

“I don’t really like May,” she said with a smile. Martin added that everyone has been touched by cancer in some way, and she wants to help the CBCF with the vision of a future without breast cancer.

“There’s life after breast cancer,” said the 16-year survivor.