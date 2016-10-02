Evil tentacle monsters wrap around Calgary theatre's new play

There’s something sinister lurking below the floorboards of Calgary’s Theatre BSMT.

In a small town waterpark – built on an ancient burial ground of course – something nasty is bubbling in the waters. Soon an ancient evil is resurrected – people become possessed, growing fins and gills as creeping tentacles envelope the town.

Surly teenager and misunderstood genius Tina builds a robot arm for herself to battle back against the darkness.

“It’s such pure entertainment,” said director of The Underneath, Alice Nelson. “It’s an interesting mix of totally bizarre and totally honest. The characters are totally odd.”

Nelson described the play as b-movie meets Lovecraft.

On the stage, there are no jump cuts or obscure camera angles to create fear – but Nelson believes she can create scares through tension and ambiance for more true, authentic scares. Having directed several horror plays in her career, Nelson said she’s excited to take audiences down this path.

“It’s really fun. It’s interesting because you have to go where you don’t normally get to go. On stage, we usually have plays about relationships – human relationships – but there we’re going OK, we need the actors to commit to the circumstances of, ‘there actually is a monster under your bed.’”

While the play goes to the extreme with its eeriness – there’s the Lovecraft angle – it also takes on some absurd subjects – there’s the b-movie angle.

At one point a dolphin trainer goes on a monologue about dolphin penises.

“It’s not your grandma’s night at the theatre for sure,” laughed Nelson. “Not even your mom’s maybe. It definitely is for a younger audience base. This is a show for people in their 20s and 30s – people who like Ash vs. The Evil Dead.”

Performances start on Oct. 6, with a special midnight performance on Oct. 14.

It’s the first play kicking off Theatre BSMT’s new horror mandate.