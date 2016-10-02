Golf cart and tents set on fire south of Calgary

RCMP in the M.D. of Foothills say vandals drove a golf cart into a rented tent before setting the cart on fire late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The golf carts and three tents had been rented for a fundraiser in Davisburg. The fire destroyed two of the tents along with the cart.

Okotoks RCMP say the damage is estimated at $15,000 and that other items were stolen from the scene.