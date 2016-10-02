News / Calgary

Golf cart and tents set on fire south of Calgary

Items had been rented for a fundraiser in Davisburg

Vandals moved a golf cart into a rented event tent before setting it ablaze late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to Okotoks RCMP.

RCMP Logo

RCMP in the M.D. of Foothills say vandals drove a golf cart into a rented tent before setting the cart on fire late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The golf carts and three tents had been rented for a fundraiser in Davisburg. The fire destroyed two of the tents along with the cart.

Davisburg, where the golf cart and tent fire occurred, is located just southeast of Calgary.

Screen grab / Google Maps

Okotoks RCMP say the damage is estimated at $15,000 and that other items were stolen from the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

