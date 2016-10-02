Golf cart and tents set on fire south of Calgary
Items had been rented for a fundraiser in Davisburg
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
RCMP in the M.D. of Foothills say vandals drove a golf cart into a rented tent before setting the cart on fire late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.
The golf carts and three tents had been rented for a fundraiser in Davisburg. The fire destroyed two of the tents along with the cart.
Okotoks RCMP say the damage is estimated at $15,000 and that other items were stolen from the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary