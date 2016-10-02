Harvest Hills residents to protest redevelopment of golf course

Residents of Harvest Hills and the surrounding communities will be out in full force Monday when the application for the rezoning and redevelopment of the Harvest Hills Golf Course is reviewed by city council.

QuantumPlace Developments have been contracted by Cedarglen Homes to create the proposal, which will transform the golf course into a 716-unit residential development with almost 14 acres of public park space.

“If our city council approves this development application tomorrow, it will change the face of Calgary forever,” said Marjorie Aucoin, who lives just down the street from the golf course.

Like most residents, Aucoin moved to the neighbourhood because of the calmness and serenity that the golf course provided. She said that the development could add up to 3,000 residents to a neighbourhood already lacking in basic infrastructure.

Chris Ollenberger, managing principal for QuantumPlace, said the number of added residents would be less than 2,000, taking into account the average number of people per unit. While some opponents of the development suggest that it’s in violation of the Municipal Development Plan, he said that not every site in the city adheres to the MDP.

“I think one of the aspects of the MDP that is misunderstood by many people is that you don’t need every single aspect of every single page to move forward. It’s a collective whole that speaks to how a city works,” he said.

Rick Lundy, the president of the Northern Hills Community Association, said that it isn’t responsible development, citing a lack of community engagement about the project. That’s why a couple busloads of residents will be voicing their concerns during the public hearing at City Hall when the proposal goes to Council.

“The developers thought they were going to come in here and it was going to be a slam dunk. They thought that the residents were going to lie down and allow this to happen – and surprise, it didn’t happen,” said Lundy.

Ollenberger maintains that his organization was thorough in their public engagement. He also noted that he doesn’t think property value will go down in the long term, and described the increase in publicly available space as significant.

“It will definitely be measured differently. Instead of saying you back onto a privately owned green space, now you back onto a public accessible park. Personally I want a public park behind me far more than a golf course,” said Ollenberger.

Cam Macintosh, who lives on the golf course with his family, begs to differ.

“It’s affecting the reason why we purchased the house in the first place, which was to be on a green space,” said Macintosh.

His wife Kim will be speaking in front of council on issues like day care and the lack of infrastructure.