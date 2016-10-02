Calgary police investigate potential bomb scare in SE
Tactical unit called in as investigation continues
Tha Calgary Police Service (CPS) was conducting a traffic stop at Shawville Gate and Shawville Blvd early sunday morning when, just before 5:30a.m., a man said there were replica pipe bombs in his trunk.
CPS have sealed off the area and have called in their tactical unit who are currently inspecting the vehicle.
The identity of the man is yet to be released.
Urban Compass Calgary
Urban Compass Calgary