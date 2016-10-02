News / Calgary

Calgary police investigate potential bomb scare in SE

Tactical unit called in as investigation continues

CPS is asking the public to avoid the area, including the Shawnessy strip mall while they continue investigating.

Metro File

Tha Calgary Police Service (CPS) was conducting a traffic stop at Shawville Gate and Shawville Blvd early sunday morning when, just before 5:30a.m., a man said there were replica pipe bombs in his trunk.

CPS have sealed off the area and have called in their tactical unit who are currently inspecting the vehicle.

The location where police are inspecting a vehicle after a man told officers he saw pipe bombs.

Screen Grab / Google Maps

The identity of the man is yet to be released.

