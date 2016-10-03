Calgarians hungry for NBA action as Raptors take on Nuggets

Could it be possible that Calgary isn’t just a hockey town?



That appeared to be the case when the Toronto Raptors took on the Denver Nuggets at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Monday night.



It was a part of the NBA Canada Series, an event that showcases high-level basketball across the country, and gives the league and its owners an opportunity to test the market’s appetite for their product.



The upshot of Monday’s contest? There was certainly an appetite.



The only question is whether that hunger is a result of a small sample size, a one-game exhibition in a city starved of big four leagues like the MLB, NBA, and NFL. Or whether this exhibition could make a legitimate case for NBA execs to consider Calgary. After all, there’s a reason they are testing the water here in the first place.



Fans were literally draping themselves over the barriers to get an autograph from Raptors’ standouts DeMar Derozan and Kyle Lowry. It’s also worth noting that there was consistent fan engagement throughout, hooting and hollering that ebbed and flowed with the action.



Some weren’t optimistic about a future NBA franchise in the city.



“I don’t think Calgary’s ever going to have an official NBA team,” said Nick Taub, who had the opportunity to play at half time with his bantam basketball team.



Taub said that it’s been over 20 years since Calgary has hosted NBA basketball, and it isn’t likely to happen anytime soon - wise words from a 12-year-old.



Wisdom would also suggest that markets like Vancouver and Montreal would be more viable markets for a product like basketball in Canada. But wisdom can’t account for the rising sense of anticipation as a player cuts toward the rim.



Jeff Smith, who coaches Taub’s basketball team, said that a parent almost fainted when he found out that his son would be playing at the halftime game.



‘The first Dad I called couldn’t even speak on the phone. He had to sit down he was so excited,” said Smith. “I don’t know if they truly grasp how many people they are going to play in front of here. I don’t think they’ve been too focused in school this past week,” he said.