Calgary council to make final call on Green Line alignment in downtown

To dig or not to dig. That is the question Calgary City Council faces this week as the proposal to run the Green Line underground in the downtown gets put to a vote. The recommendation from committee is for a more expensive option tunnel under the Bow River, but it will be up to council to make that final decision. Jeff Binks, president of transit advocacy group LRT On The Green, said the vision is to have a tunnel from 16 Avenue North along Centre Street and 2 Street SW all the way to south of the CP Rail tracks. There were other options for getting across the Bow River, such as running the tracks along Centre Street Bridge, or building a separate bridge for the rail line, but the city’s Transportation and Transit Committee thought the best way to get across the river was to go under it. “What we’re doing now is really building a transit network for a city of two million people, which is where Calgary is headed,” said Binks. “And in order to do that, you have to build it properly right from the get-go.”

He sad putting the line underground in the downtown will help the city avoid conflict with traffic and reduce the impact on real estate as well.



There’s another possible option to vote on. Coun. Evan Woolley is trying to promote extending the underground section even further south and east, underneath the Beltline area of his ward.



“I don’t know a single stakeholder in the Beltline who doesn’t want to at least keep looking at the option – so administration was supportive of them continuing the work,” he said.



That option would have the CTrain continue underground east along 10 Avenue before coming back up somewhere near the Stampede Grounds and going over the Elbow River.



Coun. Andre Chabot said he supports the planning and the vision, but he thinks council needs to be realistic about what it can afford today.



“What’s being proposed now in the downtown is upwards of $3 billion alone, and that’s about all the money we’ve got to work with,” said Chabot.



He said a BRT along the line to the southeast might help move more citizens now, and allow the city to extend the Green Line as more money becomes available.