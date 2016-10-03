Calgary’s Olympians and Paralympians honoured at City Council meeting

Mayor Naheed Nenshi congratulated the Olympians and Paralympians that represented Calgary at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics, at the City Council meeting Monday.

Athletes, coaches, trainers, and mission staff from the games were on hand, as Nenshi proclaimed Oct. 3 2016 Olympian and Paralympian Salute Day.

“We’re extremely proud of our own Olympic legacy,” said Nenshi.

There were a total of five medalists in attendance, and they all had the opportunity to sign the proclamation.

Akeem Haynes, bronze medalist in the 4X100 relay, and Erica Wiebe, gold medalist in wrestling signed first, with Nenshi sharing a touching anecdote about his experience watching Wiebe bring home the gold in Rio.

Then the Paralympian medalists took their turn on the stand, with Mike Sametz, bronze medalist in para-cycling, Alistair McQueen, silver medalist in javelin, and Stefan Daniel, silver medalist in triathlon, signing the proclamation.