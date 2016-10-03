News / Calgary

Potential tuberculosis outbreak at Calgary daycare; AHS

Daycare staff and attendees notified of potential exposure to active, infectious strain; AHS says no risk to public

AHS is notifying families of those who may be affected

Metro file photo

AHS is notifying families of those who may be affected

Children at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to a case of active, infectious tuberculosis.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services said they were notifying the families of children who may be affected.

According to a release, the case is not a risk to the general public and also not an ongoing risk to the daycare staff or attendees. AHS notified those considered exposed in this case, and said they are informing the public as a matter of transparency.

TB Services, communicable disease control teams, the medical officer of health and pediatric clinicians are working to complete a routine follow-up screening.

AHS stated no further details in the case will be released to protect patient and family confidentiality. Further, the name of the impacted daycare will not be released as they feel there is no risk to other individuals.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...