Potential tuberculosis outbreak at Calgary daycare; AHS

Children at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to a case of active, infectious tuberculosis.

On Monday, Alberta Health Services said they were notifying the families of children who may be affected.

According to a release, the case is not a risk to the general public and also not an ongoing risk to the daycare staff or attendees. AHS notified those considered exposed in this case, and said they are informing the public as a matter of transparency.

TB Services, communicable disease control teams, the medical officer of health and pediatric clinicians are working to complete a routine follow-up screening.