Potential tuberculosis outbreak at Calgary daycare; AHS
Daycare staff and attendees notified of potential exposure to active, infectious strain; AHS says no risk to public
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Children at a Calgary daycare may have been exposed to a case of active, infectious tuberculosis.
On Monday, Alberta Health Services said they were notifying the families of children who may be affected.
According to a release, the case is not a risk to the general public and also not an ongoing risk to the daycare staff or attendees. AHS notified those considered exposed in this case, and said they are informing the public as a matter of transparency.
TB Services, communicable disease control teams, the medical officer of health and pediatric clinicians are working to complete a routine follow-up screening.
AHS stated no further details in the case will be released to protect patient and family confidentiality. Further, the name of the impacted daycare will not be released as they feel there is no risk to other individuals.
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary