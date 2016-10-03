Remembering Donna DeLorme: One year since death of Calgary medical-assisted death activist

Donna DeLorme managed to smile every day, despite the excruciating pain she felt hourly before she died.

It’s been a year since DeLorme, a medical assistance in dying advocate in Calgary, died by suicide last September after enduring years of pain with progressive multiple sclerosis.

“Until you spent and hour in Donna’s body, you wouldn’t really understand,” said DeLorme’s brother, Darren. “Donna never wanted to die. Donna loved life.”

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has provided medical assistance in dying to 29 patients in Alberta since February 6, when court orders made the practice possible in Canada.

Seven of those patients were in the Calgary Zone, 14 in the Edmonton Zone and eight in the South and North Zones.

The controversial new law allows assisted dying only for those in an advanced state of irreversible decline from an incurable condition and for whom natural death is "reasonably foreseeable." It does not apply to those who are not near death or to those suffering strictly from psychiatric illnesses.

It’s likely Donna would have not been pleased with the changes, Darren said.

“She would say, ‘I’m not surprised,’” he said. “She would be on a waiting list.

“If they could take these people who pass these laws and these bills and put them in Donna’s body for one hour, they’d amend that bill right away.”

He alleged Donna’s health worsened after paramedics dropped her — her legs had broke and physiotherapy made it worse as practitioners weren’t aware of the break.

“She said her life was manageable before that,” he said. “She just felt like she was a burden.

“She told me once, ‘Do you ever get a leg cramp in the middle of the night and you have to walk it off because it hurts so bad, like knives stabbing you? I get those every night in my body. I’m screaming in my sleep. I can’t roll over. I can’t get up.’”

Many Canadians who’ve been excluded from the government’s eligibility criteria have also lined up to join a constitutional challenge to the law.

Darren said he still has Donna’s number saved on his phone.

“I wish I had her back. I wish I could phone her,” he said. “She’s missed by everybody.”