Westside recreation centre under fire for use of surveillance cameras in men’s change room

Patrons of Westside Recreation Centre (WRC) aren’t happy about cameras installed in the men’s fitness and aquatics change rooms—something they said they were never informed about and never should have happened.

Jeff Leroux, a five-year member of WRC and father of two, said his kids attended summer camp there and he wasn’t informed about the cameras over email as a member, or while dropping his kids off for camp .

“I’ve been a member there for years and I never received an email saying there had been an increase in incidents and this was going to happen,” he said.

Two memos (one from June and one from September) sent to WRC staff said additional signage had been posted at the facility indicating there “may be video surveillance,” in the men’s aquatic and fitness lockers.

The letters, written by WRC managing director, Norma-Jean Hogg, said the reason for the cameras was “high incidents of theft or other criminal activity.”

Hogg told Metro the change room crime began back in 2013– which is when they first installed the cameras – and after two incidents where keys were stolen, leading to auto-theft, they decided to put the cameras in.

But, Leroux said that isn't a good answer.

“If your facility is so dangerous that you need video surveillance in the change room, then you have bigger problems that you're not informing your membership of,” said Leroux.

Hogg said they do their very best, with signage at entrances and in the men's locker room.

The June letter from Hogg to WRC staff also indicated that the footage from the cameras at WRC “prepared for Calgary Police Service, was inappropriately placed on the shared drive, an accidental violation of Westside policy.”

“Obviously they’ve shown they can’t be responsible with this kind of footage,” said Leroux.

Hogg said in light of concerns brought forward it was important for staff to know that security footage is only viewed by select WRC management, and only when in the presence of police. She told Metro the footage on the shared drive was a single photo of a clothed man committing a theft, and that they've since had an IT consultant come make sure no other footage was there.

Calgary police said cameras are allowed but it must be in line with rules set out by the privacy commissioner and the facility must have visible signage that they’re making a visual recording. They said police would only view the recordings if requested to due an incident criminal in nature.

Hogg said since 2013 police have been asked to view footage roughly 15 times.