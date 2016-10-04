AHS handling Calgary daycare tuberculosis issue well: mother

A mother of a child possibly exposed to tuberculosis at a Calgary daycare says she is satisfied with how Alberta Health Services (AHS) is managing the situation.

The woman, who can’t be identified to protect the privacy of all involved, said she was dropping her child off Monday when she was met by health officials.

“They basically let us know as soon as we walked in,” she said.

The mother said she was not told whether it was a child or an adult who has tested positive for the disease, but she was okay with not knowing.

“I was really impressed with how it was handled,” she said. “Obviously some parents want to know who it is. But for privacy – if that was me– I think I’d appreciate that privacy and I wouldn’t want everyone else to know who it was.”

The daycare offered an information session Monday night, although she was unable to attend. They also pre-scheduled a testing session for her child at the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

The mother said her child is not showing any symptoms, but she will take the child for testing Tuesday evening.

Testing is done with a simple scratch test. Treatment requires an extended regimen of antibiotics possibly mixed with other drugs.