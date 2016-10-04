Alberta Ballet launches 50th season with Dracula

It’s taken 50 years for fiction’s most famous bloodsucker to sink his fangs into the Alberta Ballet, but in six weeks Dracula will suck in audiences to start the ballet’s milestone season.

50 Years

The Alberta Ballet, officially formed in 1966, but it’s roots were originally planted years before in Edmonton, when the founders were essentially dancing in a basement.

“When the company started, people said, ‘Alberta ballet? Isn’t that an oxymoron?’” laughed Artistic Director Jean Grand-Maître. “Now, in 2016, we’re an international company. We can dance anywhere in the world and hold our own.”

For Grand-Maître, the moment he knew the Alberta Ballet had truly cemented itself as an international-level company was when they finally performed Swan Lake in 2012.

“That was a big milestone. It’s like a symphony finally playing Beethoven. And doing it well,” said Grand-Maître. “I was very proud of that – it takes a lot of maturity and years to bring a company to that moment where you can present this ballet with dignity.”

In terms of personal achievements, the ballet has collaborated with a number of big names, including Elton John, but Grand-Maître’s favourite production was in 2007. He created a ballet with famed musician Joni Mitchell, about environmentalism and the war in Iraq.

“I was working with one of the greatest songwriters of our time, so it’s something I’ll never forget. What a privilege. And the ballet did well for us – it took us all over the world.”

Count Dracula

With a 50 year history of renowned productions, what makes Dracula so special? Grand-Maître said it’s actually a newer ballet – he fought with two other companies to bring it to Alberta – and it’s incredibly lavish; like a grand opera in its design.

It also shows off the skill of Alberta Ballet’s talented pool of performers, as it’s an incredibly technical production – requiring not only complex routines, but a fair amount of emotion from the actors.

“For Kelley (McKinlay, playing Dracula) who’s been through so much repertoire in the last 15 years – some of the hardest duets – he said this is the challenge of all challenges for him,” Grand-Maître explained. “He has to make that vampire look like he has more strength than the X-Men.”