Harvest Hills development going ahead, despite outcry from residents

Residents of Harvest Hills refuted accusations of NIMBY-ism while making passionate pleas against a development on their community’s former golf course at council Monday – but it didn’t stop council from approving the next step in the development.

The application to amend the Area Structure Plan passed with an 11-3 split, paving the way for further procedural votes to move the project forward.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Coun. Richard Pootmans and Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra were the dissenting voters. Couns. Druh Farrell and Brian Pincott also voted against second and third reading of the bylaw.



Council had been warned that a busload of residents would be showing up to voice their concerns about the project and they responded by moving the item to the top of the agenda.

Cedarglen Homes is putting forward the proposal, which would transform the golf course into a 716-unit residential development with almost 14 acres of public park space.

When the public hearing started, just over 50 people put their names on the list to address council, with each given a maximum of five minutes.

“I think we put a good plan together to council and I think we’re presenting well. We’re doing our jobs and doing it very well. I’d be very surprised at this point if council isn’t raising eyebrows wondering what the heck is this application in front of us,” said Rick Lundy, president of the Northern Hills Community Association.

The arguments against the development were numerous and far reaching. Residents didn’t just raise the usual concerns of traffic, density and property. Concerns about dangerous goods on rail lines, songbirds, wetlands, and the loss of trees were also brought up as residents made their case.

Harvest Hills resident Brent Rathgeber said it would be wrong for council to ignore community consensus in favour of a single property owner.

“This is not NIMBY-ism,” he said. “We should not be vilified for carrying about our backyards and the future of our community.”

The biggest concern was that the area already lacks services such as schools, hospitals and recreation facilities, and that more citizens would only make the problem worse.

That was a concern councillors did not have sympathy with.

“You don’t get the amenities listed here without density,” said Coun. Druh Farrell.