Calgary councillor worried about Haitian friends as hurricane batters island

A Calgary councillor was waiting anxiously for word from Haiti Tuseday as Hurricane Matthew blew through the country,



Coun. Brian Pincott was in Haiti twice in 2014 through his work with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and remains in contact with some of the people he met there.



“I’ve been in my newsfeed non-stop for the last 30 hours – this is the last thing that Haiti needs,” said Pincott.



The storm hit Haiti's southwestern tip with 233 km/h winds Tuesday, tearing off roofs in the poor and largely rural area, uprooting trees and leaving rivers bloated and choked with debris. At least nine deaths were blamed on the storm.



Pincott was there as a mentor to municipal governments in the capital of Port-au-Prince and surrounding municipalities.



“Basically we were working with the municipal governments down there to try and help them be governments - put processes in place and understand how to deliver services,” he said.



During his time there, he saw first hand the challenges Haitians face because of the country’s poverty, and as a result of the 2010 earthquake.



“There are many, many challenges in Haiti,” said Pincott. Because of deforestation, you get flash floods that wash out bridges and infrastructure.”



He said Port-au-Prince is hemmed in by mountains, and the poorest people live in slums which are practically below sea level and prone to flooding.



To make matters worse, the country was about to hold a presidential election this coming Sunday.



“It’s almost two years late – they’ve struggled to hold fair elections – and low and behold this happens just before the election,” said Pincott.



Pincott said he’d be reaching out to his contacts there later in the day, once he was sure the hurricane had passed.