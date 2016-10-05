Calgary start up handles legal docs for start ups with limited funds

The typical Calgary start up doesn’t have the money or time to invest in lawyers right off the bat.

After all the next Uber for on-demand cross-stitched doggy portraits isn’t going to develop itself – which could mean important legal processes, like creating a founders agreement or incorporating, are often left on the backburner.

Either that, or young entrepreneurs download documents online and hope that it works out.

According to Adrian Camara, CEO of legal start up Paper, that could lead to some very costly mistakes – ones that his start up wants to help entrepreneurs avoid.

For example, Camara described a situation where a company incorporated online, then down the road found financing documents from the web to add investors. Unfortunately, the two documents didn’t fit very well together, and this hypothetical company was suddenly issuing shares that didn’t actually exist in the company.

“Then you have to come to someone with me, and it’s just inevitable, I’m going to have to charge you a lot of money to fix that,” Camara explained.

Paper is designed to help companies from start-ups all the way through the lifecycle of their business.

Entrepreneurs can incorporate, add investors, change roles and much more through their online interface – starting for free, then working off subscription tiers. Fill out a few simple forms, and their interface works behind the scenes to create the legal documents. It also means and changes or additional documents you create in the future, as your business grows, won’t conflict with each other.