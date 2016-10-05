PC’s Sandra Jansen says Jason Kenney ‘running on a slogan’

Progressive Conservative MLA Sandra Jansen is debunking claims made by the Manning Centre in a new report of legislative voting.



On Wednesday, the Manning Centre reported the voting track of the PCs and the Wildrose is nearly identical.



According to PC leadership hopeful Jason Kenney’s team, that shows both parties are united in the legislature, meaning both parties should unite.



Out of 62 proposed amendments put forward by both parties, the Wildrose voted for 100 per cent of PC amendments while the PCs voted for 91 per cent of Wildrose amendments.



It also said Jansen voted against the PCs 11 times.



Jansen, who noted the Manning Centre if for a united conservative front, said those 11 votes were Wildrose amendments to estimates on the budget.



Jansen, rumoured to run for the PC leadership, said it makes no sense for the party to unite based on legislative votes, adding it’s common for opposition parties to vote similarly.



“(Kenney) has no interest in legislating social policy,” she said. “He’s only talking about how it is we can get back into power. He’s running on a slogan, and Albertans need a plan for the future.”