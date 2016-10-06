Calgary Wordfest to include readings, cage matches and nudity

Calgary’s annual ode to literary righteousness has grown beyond just words. There will be wrestling, cabaret, a cage match, politics, spelling and stripping at this year’s Wordfest event.

Still, through it all, the words do remain pretty darn important.

The annual festival brings internationally renowned writers to Calgary for live readings and special events.

“To write a book is the most introverted thing in the world; to read a book is the most introverted thing in the world,” said Shelley Youngblut, general director. “At Wordfest, this really super, personal thing that happens in your head – in your imagination – suddenly becomes communal. This community of people who are obsessed with ideas and their imagination and the idea of having things beautifully bound and presented – suddenly it becomes extroverted and magical.”

Youngblut promises this year will feature an enormous amount of wordy goodness, including an appearance by Ariel Teal Toombs, daughter of Rowdy Roddy Piper. She completed her father’s unfinished manuscript and will discuss themes and stories from the book.

For those feasting for blood, there will be a Literary Death Match where authors have seven minutes to read their most electric passages – cheered on by a boisterous audience.

For those looking for a more titillating experience, Naughty Bits has authors pick ‘not safe for work’ passages to read out loud.

If that’s not exciting enough, there’s actual nudity to be had at the a-d-u-l-t spelling bee. When contestants fail to spell a word correctly, the contest turns a bit salacious/lascivious/libidinous/lewd as the spellers must remove an article of clothing to continue on.

“These are really brave people, and it is the most fun to watch – there’s a lot of laughter, and there’s an open bar,” chuckled Youngblut.

Then there are the actual readings. Writers from across the world will share excerpts from their works at Wordfest events, and stick around the chat and sign autographs after.