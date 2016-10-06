Fort McMurray relief program drew $2M in admin costs

The Alberta NDP government spent more than $2 million to administer its $100-million debit card program for Fort McMurray fire relief, an expense the Wildrose says the province could’ve saved on.

On Thursday, Metro obtained data that shows the government spent $2.05 million in administration to doll out monetary relief to evacuees. It also spent $470,000 and $350,000 for vendor fees and rental space, respectively.

During the Fort McMurray wildfires in May, the Wildrose suggested the government provide evacuees with e-transfers for monetary relief, as the Red Cross chose to provide e-transfers.

The Wildrose argued it would reduce lines for evacuees and save on administration costs.

Municipal Affairs Minister Danielle Larivee wasn’t made available for an interview Thursday. However, in an emailed statement, Larivee defended the government’s move to supply debit cards.

She said not everyone in Alberta has online banking, so the province wanted to get money quickly into the hands of evacuees.

“We also knew that the Red Cross would be using e-transfers, so together we were able to ensure all evacuees received help as fast as possible,” Larivee said. “We are proud of the speed and efficiency with which we were able to distribute these cards to the people who needed them.”

However, Wildrose Economic Development and Trade Critic Prasad Panda said he hopes the government learns from the Fort McMurray evacuation.

“We could have spent some of the administration costs on something else,” he said. “We could’ve minimized expenses. I understand not everyone has online banking, but we could’ve made exceptions so they could get help.”

The government also spent $1.07 million on staff time and overtime for 500 workers, and $165,000 on sheriff costs.