Growing up in Calgary: Tegan and Sara

Calgary’s done a ton to improve its image as an arts city: the Mayor regularly supports the arts, we have more and more public installations going up and the city has even declared 2016 as the Year of Music.

But maybe it was always an arts city.

Calgary is the home town to a number of high-profile artists, including Grammy-nominees and Juno winners Tegan and Sara. The identical twin sisters grew up in Calgary, moving away the same year they released their first album – 1999.

They’re back in town this week to play MacEwan Hall on Oct. 7.

They started playing music in their early teens – and by Sara Quin’s own admission, they kind of sucked.

But they had the drive, and Calgary had the opportunities. In high school, the pair attended Crescent Heights High School and took part in the radio-broadcasting program.

“We sort of took it over and instead of doing radio shows, we would have people engineer and mix our band demos,” Sara recalled. “I feel like it was fairly idyllic. We had a lot of support from the local community when we got out of high school and started to try to have a bit of a career.”

The twins had a drum set in their garage where they would jam and put on shows – and had a rotating host of drummers playing with them. On the community level, they were given their first few shows, even winning a competition called Garage Warz. The award money helped them record their first demo.

On a bigger scale, they used grants like Factor to fund their first videos and tours outside of the country.

Sara doesn’t think it’s the music that got them to where they are – they grew a ton in terms of playing instruments and developing their voices.

“I don’t think I’m a singer,” she laughed. “I wasn’t like three years old and doing amazing renditions of pop songs people were going, ‘holy shit you gotta get that kid an agent.’ We sucked. We weren’t really great.”

What they did have was an absurd amount of charisma and songwriting talent. They didn’t shy away from writing about LGBT issues in a way that made them role models in the industry. It’s a trait Sara said they picked up from their mom – a social worker who helped women who had been sexually abused.

“There were a lot of adult ideas floating around in our world when we were very young, and I think there was something natural for us having that initial rush of response from queer people and people in the LGBTQ community,” she said.

Knowing people look to them to be advocates factors into their song writing – Sara said there’s something very effortless about offering hope in the mainstream.

These were Tegan and Sara’s roots in Calgary, that helped shape them into musicians and outspoken individuals that they are – who love coming back to the city where they grew up.