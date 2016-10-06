Health minister defends Dynalife takeover after Wildrose say private labs more cost-effective

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman is encouraging the Wildrose do a bit more research, after the opposition released data that, according to them, shows private lab services are more cost effective.

On Thursday, the Wildrose released data, obtained through Freedom of Information, that shows private lab providers cost only 22.6 percent of total services while making up 25.2 per cent of procedures.

On the flip side, the Wildrose found payments for all public delivery took up 77.4 per cent of costs while providing 74.8 per cent of procedures.

But keep in mind, public test are more complex, meaning they cost more than private services that conduct simpler tests, according to the government.

The data comes on the heels of the government’s plans to see Alberta Health Services (AHS) take over Dynalife labs in Edmonton in 2022.

Minister Hoffman noted a recent Health Quality Council of Alberta report that concluded the province develop an integrated provincial plan for laboratory service delivery.

She said there are savings to be had with publicly-integrated lab services.

“We can reduce duplication of services by having an integrated province-wide system, and the use the equipment to its fullest capacity,” she said. “I think that’s going to be very positive.”

However, Wildrose Health Critic Drew Barnes said the NDP is basing decisions on ideology.