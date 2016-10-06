Calgary group ready to defend city from killer clowns

It’s like something out of a Stephen King novel.

Images that appear to depict “killer” clowns in the city are circulating social media, and that has Calgarians questioning whether it’s a fun-loving Halloween hoax, or a legitimate threat.

A representative from the Calgary Police Service said that they have received messages from several concerned Calgarians asking how police would handle any clowning around in the neighbourhood. Police said it appears to be nothing more than a case of people getting carried away on social media.

“It’s not illegal to wear a costume,” said the representative.

“We did a search. We haven’t actually had any legitimate or credible reports of people having seen clowns – or anywhere in the city for that matter. At this point it looks like a hoax.”

While police remain confident, some Calgarians have taken to Twitter to show their concern.

But fear not. More than 130 people have joined the Facebook group YYC Clown Hunters in what appears to be a vigilante effort to protect the community.

Some are saying they would even take to the streets on Wednesday night.

“They aren’t just here to creep us out, they’re here to cause damage,” said Tyler Phonix, a 20-something living in Calgary.

“I’m not going to carry anything illegal, but I will have a metal chain and plastic restraints.”

Tamara Rose, a mother of a three-year-old that uses social media, said she isn’t buying into the hype. After seeing some ignorant posts on a Facebook page, she felt compelled to bring people back to reality.

“Lots of people are just reading whatever they see on Facebook without doing a simple Google to see if those photos are unique,” she said.

“It seems silly to be living in fear of something that may or may not happen.”

The frenzy is likely a result of increased clown sightings across North America, and most recently, reports of a clown standing outside of a Halifax high school that launched a police investigation.

Some schools in New Haven, Conn. have banned clown costumes during Halloween this year, and the hashtag #IfISeeAClown has even been trending on twitter, with users describing how they would react if confronted by a masked marauder.