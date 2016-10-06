Kim's Convenience and having minorities on TV

Look, I don’t think anyone’s going to be surprised when I say it’s rare to see anyone who looks like me on TV.

As a brown-skinned, Indian boy, it was always a novelty to see any other Indians on cable – even if they were ridiculous caricatures like Apu on the Simpsons. I would at least be interested.

The same can’t be said for my dad, an Indian immigrant, who glances at shows like the Big Bang Theory with a mild curiosity before flipping open the laptop to check cricket scores.

On Tuesday, CBC premieres Kim’s Convenience, and having seen the first three episodes, I’m hoping it’s the first show in a long time that my whole family will sit together and enjoy.

The only other show we’ve watched together in the last decade is the first season of Fresh off the Boat – and that family is Taiwanese, so we’re still not seeing faces like ours on TV.

But still, the families in both shows are like ours.

But we are seeing a very similar experience. My parents can relate to having to juggle old-world values in a new country, concern that their kids are moving away from their roots – but still wanting to afford them freedoms they never had back home. It’s also a middle class family working hard to be successful.

In Kim's Convenience, Mr. Kim runs a convenience store where he and his wife are the only employees. I have uncles who ran convenience stores the same way, and my dad worked manual labour 12 hours a day with no complaints for years trying to provide.

And after all that work, his eldest son wanted to go into the arts and journalism – a field not exactly known for its paycheques.

Mr. Kim’s daughter Janet is taking photography.

It’s not a fun situation, I imagine, wanting to support your kids in their dreams, but also sacrificing so much, for what? So your kids will get an education but still make less money than you?

I really like Kim’s Convenience so far. It’s funny, it’s not preachy and it’s very relatable. In a lot of ways that’s my own family on screen – and that’s very exciting.