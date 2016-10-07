AHS EMS boss calls for ambulatory investments as call volume spikes in Alberta

Alberta Health Services (AHS) top paramedic says investments in EMS resources are needed across the province, after a medical care union boss criticized the health authority for providing the bare minimum.

On Thursday, Metro obtained data that shows call volumes have spiked in Alberta. In 2015-16, there were 517,640 calls provincially, a 37 per cent increase from 377,280 calls in 2010-11. During the same time frame, Alberta’s population grew by about 17 per cent.

Since 2009, AHS has purchased 40 additional ground ambulances and other EMS vehicles while spending $59 million to replace 305 ambulances and 68 support vehicles.

But Michael Parker, president of the Health Sciences Association of Alberta — a union for health care professionals — said AHS has been adding minimal resources to EMS over the last six-to-seven years.

Parker said the current number of ambulances in Calgary and Edmonton don’t keep up with the high call volume. He said Edmonton only saw two ambulances added to its fleet since 2012.

“We can’t keep up,” Parker said. “There aren’t enough ambulances on the road to help patients in need.”

Darren Sandbeck, AHS Chief Paramedic, acknowledged EMS challenges in Edmonton and Calgary.

However, he said it could be better for AHS to invest in community paramedic resources so that patients can potentially stay at home, rather than be driven to hospital.

Other investments could include non-ambulance transport vehicles — which move patients more frequently and efficiently than regular ambulances — and in traditional ambulances, he added.

Those investments will be identified in the AHS’s planning process, Sandbeck said.

“For us, we’re in a constant state of improvement,” he said. “If we make investments in community paramedics that can keep people at home, that frees up those ambulances to other, more high priority work.”

Sandbeck said consolidated dispatch and improved deployment protocols also let AHS use resources more effectively.

He said conversations are still ongoing with Calgary’s currently empty provincially-funded dispatch centre, which Mayor Naheed Nenshi has contended.

“The consolidated dispatch environment is still out vision — we know the benefits of that,” he said.

Parker said having a centralized dispatch centre will help.