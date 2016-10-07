Video: Baby red panda twins make adorable debut at Calgary Zoo

What's red and white and cute all over?

Did you guess the answer? It's Calgary Zoo's red panda cubs of course.

The timid twins have been hiding behind the scenes bonding with their mom since their birth this past spring. But now that the warm weather is gone, they've busted a move to the forefront.

The adorable little boys are learning how to climb up and down trees and eat solid food – and yeah, they may still be a little camera shy.

“The cubs have been very bonded with their mom which has been excellent to see,” said Matt Korhonen, Curator, Eurasia, Calgary Zoo.

“We’re so pleased that our husbandry practices combined with a strong female like Sakura has allowed us to be successful with our conservation efforts with this endangered species.”

And they've boosted the red panda ranks quite a bit. There's only 53 pandas in the North American captive population and with the new kids on the block, they've raised the population by 4 per cent.

Now that the pair are ready for their closeup, it's time to meet dad, Dusk.