Dog in distress euthanized; Calgary man facing charges

Takhara, a female pit bull-type dog in Calgary, who by all accounts was affectionate and sweet, has been euthanized.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, after a Calgary Humane Society investigation, Nicholas Loughran, of Calgary, was charged with allowing a dog to be in distress

According to the CHS, the pup was found on her own in Februrary in the Saint Ketri Tekawitha school yard, in the community of Abbeydale. What concerned CHS were several large masses, some on her hind legs, and the obvious need for veterinary care.

That's when the humane society launched their investigation, asking for public tips.

According to Brad Nichols, senior manager, Animal Cruelty Investigations, these tips were very helpful in finding the man.



“What is concerning in this case, apart from the clear need for medical intervention, was that she was left to fend for herself as a stray," Nichols said in a prepared release.

"Despite the suffering 'Takhara' endured, she had a resilient, affectionate disposition.