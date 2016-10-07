Rollover leaves one dead southwest of Calgary

One person is dead and another is fighting for their life in Calgary hospital following a single-vehicle crash Friday morning near Priddis.

Just after 10:20 a.m., a vehicle travelling east on Hwy. 22 lost control near Coalmine Rd., rolling several times before coming to a rest.

Fire crews from Priddis attended the scene to find two patients, one pronounced dead at the scene and another trapped in the vehicle with serious injuries, said AHS spokesman Stuart Brideaux.

Extricated from the wreck shortly after 11 a.m., the surviving passenger was transported by ground ambulance to hospital with serious, life-threatening injhuries.

Meanwhile, crews were also called to the scene of a serious collision between two dump trucks north of the city.

A little before 11 a.m., fire, police and EMS were called to the scene of the crash on Rge. Rd. 11 north of Hwy. 566 near Balzac.

Paramedics attended to three seriously injured patients at the scene, two were transported to Calgary hospitals with life-threatening injuries.