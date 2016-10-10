Calgary man found dead outside home on Thanksgiving weekend

Calgary police say a 33-year-old Calgary man was found dead outside his southwest home Sunday morning, and they've charged two roommates with his death.

Sutton Raymond Bowers was found dead Sunday morning just outside his front door in the 200 block of 90 Avenue SW.

According to Calgary police, two roommates of Bowers, have been charged in relation to his death. Police were called to the apartment building to check on the welfare of a person there at about 10 a.m.

James Andrew Beaver, 51, and Brian John Lambert, 41, were arrested on scene, where it was confirmed by police that an altercation took place between the three individuals.

Police also said the altercation was a result of an ongoing dispute between the roommates and the residence was not visited often by officers.

“We believe that the incident occurred in the late evening, (before) the roommates had left the residence and returned and contacted police at that time,” said Insp. Don Coleman of CPS Major Crimes Section.

Chris Mclennan, who lives across from the scene, said it was quiet all thanksgiving weekend, and he only knew the three roommates casually.

“It’s just a neighbour in passing, saying ‘Hey, how’s it going.’ Nothing more than that,” said Mclennan who added he never saw anything odd in the area prior to the incident.

Both Beaver and Lambert have been charged with one count of manslaughter and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 11.