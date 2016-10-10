Calgary spent $920K on dandelion suppression that didn’t work: administration

The city fought a $920,00 battle against dandelions, and the flowers won.



That’s according to a report from administration going to council in coming weeks.



Council granted $1.7 million as one-time operations funding in September of last year to pilot a suppression strategy to control “the visual impact of dandelions on city parks and boulevards,” according to the report.



City Parks and Roads departments used the money to do an additional mowing cycle during the peak dandelion flowering period in May. Money was also used for data collection and a public opinion survey, for a total of $920,000.



The study found that the extra mowing did nothing to reduce the growth of dandelions, or the number of weed-related 311 service requests.



Coun. Evan Woolley, vice chair of the Standing Policy Committee on Community and Protective Services, said he voted against putting the money towards dandelion suppression because administration warned council it wouldn’t work.



“We threw nearly a million dollars down the toilet for something we were advised against,” said Woolley.



He said the majority of complaints about dandelions are on private property, which is something the city can’t address directly anyway.



“I think some people who championed this need to eat some crow, because we’re looking at cutting services after wasting money like this,” said Woolley.



Administration wants to set aside $150,000 of the remaining money for weed suppression, and return the remaining $630,000 to the rainy day fund.