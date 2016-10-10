Roommates charged with homicide of Calgary man found dead Sunday

The roommates of a man found dead in southwest Calgary Sunday morning have been charged in relation to his death.

Calgary police were called to an apartment building in the 200 block of 90 Avenue SW on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. to check on the welfare of the person there.

Officers arrived to find a man dead at the entrance to the home.

The victim has been identified as Sutton Raymond Bowers, 33, of Calgary. An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday.

James Andrew Beaver, 51, and Brian John Lambert, 41, both of Calgary, have each been charged with one count of manslaughter.