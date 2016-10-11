Calgarians keen to hear details at first charter information session

Calgarians got their first chance to hear details on the proposed city charter at a public information session Tuesday night.

The meeting held at the Calgary Elks Lodge & Golf Club in the northeast was a chance for citizens to learn details and provide input on what powers the province might grant the city in the interest of better governance.

Adam Frisch, president of the Evergreen Community Association, said all Calgarians need to pay attention to the changes that could come about under a charter, because it could become an election issue.

“This will give greater powers to the cities to shape our communities in a different way than we’re used to,” said Frisch. “So the more we know, the better we’ll be able to work with the city.”

Coun. Jim Stevenson said the idea of opening up the Municipal Government Act to give cities more control over their operations has been in talks for years.

He said big cities such as Calgary and Edmonton need more control because cities with a million-plus people operate very differently than towns and hamlets.

Stevenson has heard criticism that municipal politicians shouldn’t be given more power, but he said after working with the province, he has more faith with people and politicians at the local level.

“I think we need to be trusted that we can build our city the best way and I guess that’s what all of this is about,” he said.