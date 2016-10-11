Alberta Education call for group participation in curriculum re-write rushed: CAPSC

Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils ( CAPSC ) says Alberta Education didn’t give outside groups enough time or notice to apply to be a part of the expert working groups that will be tasked with the first stages of the curriculum re-write.

Althea Adams, spokeswoman for CAPSC , said the call for those wishing to participate was posted online with no notice and a deadline of Oct. 7 at 4 p.m. Adams said it was by chance that the group stumbled upon it early last week.

“One of our members said they were on the website on the weekend and it wasn’t there on the weekend—so essentially we’ve been given less than a week,” she said.

The document states it was created Sept. 22 but was only available online on the Sept. 25.

Education minister David Eggen said the consultation for the curriculum will be ongoing, and will be opened up to those not in the expert working groups later this month.

“This is a very well put together online consultation document, which is forming the basis of all inputs to the curriculum in the province,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a parent in Cardston or a U of A professor—you can fill this out and it will give us a fulsome contribution that we’ll take into consideration.”

Adams said they were under the impression this part of the curriculum re-write for the expert working groups would be opened up to public groups for participation.

“They said they were inviting input for this, but essentially what they’ve done is already selected their group,” she said. “What it seems like they’re trying to do is fulfill their commitment to open it up—so technically they’ve done it but with so little time.”

Adams said CAPSC managed to put together their application to be part of the expert groups early last week but said it’s not going to be as good as it could have been given more time.