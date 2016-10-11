Alberta Education call for group participation in curriculum re-write rushed: CAPSC
Alberta Education said there will be other opportunities, including an online survey, for people to offer their input
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Calgary Association of Parents and School Councils (
Althea Adams,
“One of our members said they were on the website on the weekend and it wasn’t there on the weekend—so essentially we’ve been given less than a week,” she said.
The document states it was created Sept. 22 but was only available online on the Sept. 25.
Education minister David Eggen said the consultation for the curriculum will be
“This is a very well put together online consultation document, which is forming the basis of all inputs to the curriculum in the province,” he said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a parent in Cardston or a U of A professor—you can fill this out and it will give us a fulsome contribution that we’ll take into consideration.”
Adams said they were under the impression this part of the curriculum re-write for the expert working groups would be opened up to public groups for participation.
“They said they were inviting input for this, but essentially what they’ve done is already selected their group,” she said. “What it seems like they’re trying to do is fulfill their commitment to open it up—so technically they’ve done it but with so little time.”
Adams said
“It’s a rushed document,” she said.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Urban Compass Calgary