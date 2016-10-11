City looks at tribunals to deal with parking tickets after city charter

If you’ve ever had to appeal a traffic or transit ticket, you probably know how onerous the process can be.



Now, the city is taking a serious look at how a municipally run system would work at handling bylaw infractions, if the province grants that power through the city charter.



Amanda Hart, manager of the prosecution section of Calgary’s law department said the city can write bylaws, but prosecution still falls to the province.



“We operate within the confines of provincial courts,” said Hart. “It’s kind of obvious to us and most people that operate within the provincial court system that access to justice is an issue.”



She said the rules can be burdensome for minor matters.



“I’m focused on customer service and access to justice,” said Hart. “If English is your second language, it would be great to bring your son or daughter in to translate.”



She said with the provincial court, even on a parking or transit matter, one needs to use a court-appointed translator.



Evidence can be burdensome too. If someone shows up with photos on their smartphone that helps explain where they were parked, the phone has to be confiscated for 30 days and entered into evidence, according to Hart.



That’s why she’s hopeful about the province granting the city the leeway to move to some sort of tribunal system that would be less burdensome and more efficient.



According to a spokesperson for Alberta Justice, just over 287,000 tickets for bylaw offences were filed with provincial court in 2015/16, of which about 80 per cent were for parking offences.



Right now, the city is at the investigative stage – looking at how tens of thousands of tickets could be handled by a tribunal instead of the courts.



While it’s early days, Hart said they’re considering all sorts of options from other jurisdictions across North America.



She said while it would possibly put more responsibility and costs on the city, there would be also be savings from efficiencies such as reduced trial time. She said the current model is taking officers off the street, and that’s one thing they want to fix.